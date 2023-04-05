Head coach: Meg Paisley (10th season). Assistant coach: David Amato.
Last season: Westerly finished 0-12 in Division I.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Haley Arruda (D, captain), Caitlyn Faubert (A, captain), Gia Keegan (D), Viviana Pruitt (G, captain), Samantha Sacco (D). Juniors: Kasey Cushing (G), Celia Dauphinais (MF-D), Sydney Haik (D), Alanah Kirby (D), Riley Peloquin (A-MF), Hannah Seltzer (A). Sophomores: Allyson Faubert (MF), Makenzie Gabriele (D), Lilli Gorman (MF), Simone Hackett (A), Erica Nyberg (MF), Maggie Scanapieco (MF), Ava Ullrich (A), Nora Zerbarini (A).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Emily Brinton (D), Sophia Martino (D). Freshmen: Gianna Falcone (MF), Casey Macerea (A).
Outlook: Westerly will move to Division III from Division I as the sport has been divided into four leagues this spring.
"It's going to be wonderful. Being up in Divison I was kind of brutal and a little demoralizing. But the girls did stay positive," Paisley said. "It's going to be really good for them and for our program to be in a division where we can be competitive."
Pruitt returns for her third season in goal.
Keegan, Sacco, Haik, Kirby and Arruda will be the defenders. Gorman, Alyson Faubert, Nyberg, Falcone and Dauphinais will played in the midfield. Dauphinais will also see time as a defender.
Caitlyn Faubert, Seltzer, Peloquin, Macera and Hackett will fill out the attack. Ullrich will also contribute in the attack when she returns from an injury.
"We already look better than we did at the end of last year with out stick skills," Paisley said. "We have good speed. We are still trying to feel out where everyone fits and who plays well together."
Coach’s take: “I would like to make it to the playoffs and the finals. That's always our goal. Last year we played the best teams in the state and that is only going to make us stronger."
— Keith Kimberlin
