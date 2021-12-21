Head coach: Dave Federico (21st season). Assistant coaches: Eric Collins, Nick Discuillo.
Last year: Westerly won the Small class championship and placed 14th at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nina Cillino (captain), Mia Woycik (captain). Juniors: Caitlyn Faubert, Sydney Imhof, Kaelie Kennedy, Mikaya Sousa, Kaya West. Sophomore: Ella Faubert.
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Summer Bruno, Genna Falcone, Isabella Thrasher, Lilly Vetelino. Freshmen: Sofia Cillino, Selenia Daniel, Allyson Faubert, Cali West.
Outlook: Westerly returns a solid corps of distance runners led by the West sisters, Kaya and Cali.
Kaya West was third-team All-State in cross country in the fall after placing 15th at the state meet.
Cali West placed 23rd at the state meet despite missing the first month of the season due to an injury. She was just two spots from earning All-State recognition.
Last winter, Kaya West was fifth in the 1,000 and sixth in the 1,500 at the state indoor track championships.
“Kaya and Cali are possible scorers at the state meet,” Federico said. “We have a lot of people in the distance events as long as we can healthy. And we always have our relays to fall back on at the state meet.”
Sofia Collino, Caitlin Faubert, Vetelino, Falcone and Kennedy give the Bulldogs depth in the 1,500 and 3,000.
Nina Cillino, Ella Faubert and Allyson Faubert will run the 55 and 300.
Woycik will run the 300, and Sousa will contribute in the middle distances (300 and 600), as will Bruno. Sousa is returning from an injury. Bruno ran outdoor track last spring but is new to the indoor team. She can also run shorter sprints for the Bulldogs.
Westerly returns to the Medium class this season after winning the Small last season.
Coach’s take: “We would like to have some in the top six at the state meet and make it to New Englands, if there is a New Englands. Our performances will build leading up to that meet.”
— Keith Kimberlin
