Head coach: Dave Federico (22nd season). Assistant coaches: Adam DeCoste, Nick Discuillo.
Last year: Westerly finished 2-6 in dual meets, fourth in the Medium Class meet and third in the Headley Division championships.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Caitlyn Faubert, Kaelie Kennedy, Mikayla Sousa, Kaya West. Juniors: Summer Bruno, Geena Falcone, Ella Faubert. Sophomores: Sofia Cillino, Selina Daniel, Allyson Faubert, Cali West.
New to varsity:
Seniors: Rachel Federico, Gia Keegan, Kaylee Lamb. Sophomores: Eva Intrieri, Erica Nyberg, Addison Serra. Freshmen: Calla Bruno, Annabelle Fowler, Dacia Gingerella, Ava Lidestri, Ocean Lombard, Isabella Nenna, Kaelyn Sousa.
Outlook: Federico, the Bulldogs' longtime coach, really doesn’t know why so many athletes turned out for indoor track this season, but he’s hardly complaining.
The team has 24 competitors this winter.
“It’s the biggest team we’ve had in 15 years. I don’t know why. Maybe some kids might want to get in shape for their next sport. Sometimes we find someone like that who has success and they stay with it,” Federico said. “The majority of them are young so it gives us a little room to play with.
“If someone gets hurt in a relay, now, we can still have a relay.”
One of the newcomers is Federico’s niece, Rachel. She was a member of the basketball team her first three years at the school.
“It gives her a chance to work on shot put,” the coach said. “It’s not her strong event, but she needs to improve if she wants to do something beyond high school.”
The West sisters will contribute in the distance events, as will Daniel. Cali West was All-State in cross country in the fall.
The Bruno sisters provide strength in the sprints. Ella Faubert will score in the 300 and shorter sprints.
“We should have some good relays, too,” Federico said.
Coach’s take: “Hopefully, we can challenge for the Class title and move onto the state meet and score.”
— Keith Kimberlin
