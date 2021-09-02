Head coach: Adam DeCoste (sixth season). Assistant coaches: Frank Abate, Eric Collins.
Last year: Westerly finished 6-3 during the Southern Division dual-meet season. The Bulldogs were third in Class B and ninth at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Emma Turano (captain), Mia Woycik (captain). Juniors: Caitlyn Faubert, Kaelie Kennedy, Kaya West.
New to varsity:
Senior: Khushi Patel. Junior: Mikayla Sousa. Freshmen: Sofia Cillino, Allyson Faubert, Eilis McLaughlin, Cali West.
Outlook: Kaya West returns as the Bulldogs’ top runner after finishing 22nd at the state meet last season.
She missed All-State recognition, which is awarded to the top 21 finishers, by less than a second. West was seventh at the Class B meet.
West is looking for another big season this fall.
“Being All-State and moving on to the New Englands are possible,” DeCoste said. “She is coming off a great outdoor season. She worked hard to get to states and was able to run some PRs at the state meet. We will build off that.
“She’s definitely stronger and is coming off a good summer.”
Cillino appears to be the No. 2 runner for the team at this point. She ran cross country for the Westerly Middle School team in the spring.
After that, the final three scoring positions are wide open, DeCoste said.
Cali West, the younger sister of Kaya West, was expected to be a top performer for Westerly this season, likely the team’s No. 2 runner. But she suffered an injury and has not been able to practice. She was unbeaten for the middle school team last spring. Middle school cross country did not have a state meet.
“I’m optimistic she will get there by the end of the season,” DeCoste said.
Coach’s take: “Obviously, we want to get as many people as we can to the state meet and qualify for the state meet as a team, if possible.”
— Keith Kimberlin
