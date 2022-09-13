Head coach: Adam DeCoste (sixth season).
Last year: Westerly finished 5-3 in the Southern Division, placed third in the Class C championship meet and ninth at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Caitlyn Faubert, Kaelie Kennedy, Mikayla Sousa, Kaya West. Sophomores: Sofia Cillino, Selena Daniel, Allyson Faubert, Eilis McLaughlin, Cali West.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Emerson Federico, Ava Lidestri.
Outlook: Westerly returns an All-State runner as it hopes to qualify for the state meet as a team and challenge for a spot in New Englands.
Kaya West was third-team All-State last fall and just missed second team after finishing 15th at states.
“Kaya will be looking to at least repeat what she did last year,” DeCoste said.
Her younger sister, Cali West, was 23rd at the state meet as a freshman, two spots from All-State. Cillino was 59th and had a strong outdoor track season.
They will hold down the top three spots.
Sousa will be at No. 4. Allyson Faubert, Federico, Kennedy, Lidestri and Caitlyn Faubert will vie for the final two positions.
DeCoste said performances in the final three positions in the lineup will be key to the success of the season.
Westerly would have to finish in the top six at the state meet to qualify for New Englands.
Westerly last accomplished the feat in 2008, when three runners finished in the top 30 at the state meet.
“We have been hovering 8-9-10 the past few years,” DeCoste said. “We just want everyone to run well at the right time.”
Coach’s take: “We want to qualify for the state meet as a team. This would be the year to do it. We have higher expectations in that regard. We have the depth this year and the athletes who can endure our kind of pain.”
— Keith Kimberlin
