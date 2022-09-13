Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially during the morning hours. High 76F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.