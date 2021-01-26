Head coach: Sue Haik (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Erinn Beal, Rana Hamelin.
Last year: Westerly finished 7-16, 7-10 in Division II after starting the season 2-9.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Alexa Beal (F, captain), Rachel Dobson (G, captain), Jackie Fusaro (G, captain), Mackenzie Fusaro (G, captain). Junior: Meg Beal (F). Sophomores: Dina Arnold (G), Rachel Federico (G-F), Gia Keegan (F), Kaylee Lamb (F).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Ellie Dodge (F), Sydney Haik (G), Riley Peloquin (F), Alex Stoehr (G).
Outlook: Westerly closed last season with a 3-2 record and the loses were against quality opponents. A road win at Chariho was a solid victory during that stretch.
Alexa Beal is a three-year starter who can play around the basket, but can also step out to score from 12 feet. She averaged 7.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last season.
The Fusaro sisters return in the backcourt. Both players bring a lot of intensity on the defensive end. Jackie Fusaro averaged 7.0 points, while Mackenzie averaged 8.5. She led the team with 50 3-pointers.
Dobson is a returning starter and Meg Beal averaged 5.1 points and 7.3 rebounds playing around the basket. Federico closed the season with 18 points in a playoff loss and can put the ball on the floor to get to the basket.
After that, everyone has a chance to contribute. Playing time may depend on the opponent.
“We are very athletic and I think we will be able to get up and down the floor,” Haik said. “We are looking to score a lot of transition points with our pressure defense. We need to improve our shot selection and running at pace without being out of control. We have to finish better. We took a lot of shots last season.”
Haik said the team has adjusted well to wearing masks on the floor due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Westerly also needs to improve its free-throw shooting after posting a measly 44.3% last season.
Coach’s take: “ They are bringing great leadership and a positive atmosphere to the gym every day. We’ve worked hard on that. There is a sense they just want to play a sport with everything going on.”
— Keith Kimberlin
