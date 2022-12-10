Head coach: Sue Haik (ninth season). Assistant coaches: Erinn Beal, Rana Hamelin.
Last year: Westerly finished 14-9, reaching the Division II quarterfinals.
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Sydney Haik (G), Riley Peloquin (C-F), Hannah Seltzer (G), Alex Stoehr (G). Sophomores: Arianna Arruda (G-F), Lilli Gorman (F), Kate Rafferty (G), Juliana Voisinet (G).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Lyla Auth (F), Emerson Federico (G), Vittoria Illiano (G), Danica Jarrett (G), Ella Keegan (G), Casey Macera (G), Madison Pellegrino (F), Cecelia Saint (F).
Outlook: Westerly moves up to Division I this season where it will face a demanding schedule as it hopes to qualify for the postseason.
Haik returns at guard after leading the team in scoring at 10.4 points per game. She led the team in 3-pointers with 32. The 6-0 foot Peloquin (8.1 points. 7.4 rebounds) returns and has shown improvement from last season, Haik said. Rafferty, Voisinet and Gorman will round out the starters.
“We are very athletic and we should be able to get up and down the court,” Haik said. “I think our ball handling will be much better this season.
“Our shooing percentage has to be better. We need to shoot and finish with confidence.
Stoehr, Seltzer, Arruda, Saint and Pellegrino will also contribute.
Two-year starter Rachel Federico, who averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, is not on the roster.
Coach’s take: “We are playing in the top division, but we don’t like to use it as an excuse. We are going to play as hard as we can and be confident in our ability to do that. One of our main goals is qualifying for the playoffs. If we stay consistent, we should be fine.”
— Keith Kimberlin
