Head coach: Sue Haik (eighth year). Assistant coaches: Erinn Beal, Rana Hamelin.
Last year: Westerly finished 11-3, losing to Ponaganset in the Division II semifinals. The Chieftains went on to win the title.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: None. Juniors: Rachel Federico (G-F, captain), Gia Keegan (G), Kaylee Lamb (F). Sophomores: Ellie Dodge (F), Sydney Haik (G), Riley Peloquin (G-F), Hannah Seltzer (G), Alex Stoehr (G).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Ariana Arruda (G-F), Lilly Gorman (F), Kate Rafferty (G), Juliana Voisinet (G-F).
Outlook: Westerly lost three of its top four scorers from last year’s team that was a win away from playing for a Division II championship.
Some pieces of that team return, but the Bulldogs will be very young without a senior on the roster.
Federico averaged 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds last season. She can score inside and put the ball on the floor to get to the basket. She is also a solid shooter.
“She’s an inside-outside shooter. We will need her in the post, but she can step out and shoot it. She’s very strong,” Haik said.
Peloquin, who stands 6 feet, played better as last season progressed. She is an effective shot blocker with an ability to time shots. Sydney Haik, coach Haik’s daughter, will play point guard. She averaged 4.6 points a game last season and was second on the squad with eight 3-pointers. Voisinet, a player with a high basketball IQ, and Stoehr, a good rebounder who can run the floor, will round out the starting five.
Rafferty and Dodge will get time off the bench, but others will also play depending upon how the opponent matches up, Haik said.
Coach’s take: “I think we will be able to run the court well if we score. We will play tough defense like we always do. I think we'll progress as the season moves along and we'll be fine. We are looking to get into the playoffs and go from there.”
— Keith Kimberlin
