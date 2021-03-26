WESTERLY — When most football fans hear the phrase spread offense, one thing comes to mind.
Passing. And lots of it.
But first-year Westerly High coach Stanley Dunbar sees it another way.
"That's not true for us. We are going to be 85% run. We are going to run the football. And our quarterback will be heavily involved in the run game," he said. "It's going to be a lot of jet sweeps, screens and getting to the perimeter."
But the Bulldogs will line up in a spread formation with three wide receivers. Dunbar's version of the spread is designed to space out the defense to create openings for Westerly's skill-position players.
"It gives you flexibility. It gets your best personnel on the field," Dunbar said.
It will be quite a contrast from the Bulldogs' time under former coach Duana Maranda.
Westerly lined up in the single-wing offense, in which four backs are positioned in various locations behind the center, and proceeded to run over — or by — defenders during Maranda's four seasons.
The Bulldogs completed just 16 passes in 12 games in 2019. They finished 8-3, losing to eventual D-II Super Bowl winner Woonsocket in the quarterfinals.
Sophomore Lance Williams will step in at the quarterback spot. He will be joined in the backfield by running back Aaron Perez.
Marcus Haik, Luke Marley and Jack Morrone will play the receiver positions. Junior Greg Gorman, who has already committed to Bryant University to play baseball, will be the tight end.
The strength of Westerly's offense may be its line.
Sophomore Zach Morin, who started as a freshman, returns at center. The guards are Xavier Webster and Connor Martin. Mike Garafola and Mitchell McLeod will play the tackle spots.
Garafola was a first-team Division II-B selection on the offensive line in 2019.
Defensively, the Bulldogs will line up in a 4-2-5 formation.
Martin, a third-team All-Division selection in 2019, will play the tackle spot and Garafola will play nose guard.
The ends are Webster and Gorman.
Marcus Chim, Jimmy Powers and Drew Mason will also see time at inside linebacker.
Marley and Haik are the safeties. Morrone and Joe Gervasini will play corner.
Freshman Ben Gorman will play what Dunbar calls a "wolf" position on defense.
"It's a cross between an outside linebacker and a corner. It's a hybrid type of player," Dunbar said.
Westerly allowed just 14.8 points per game in 2019, and Dunbar has high expectations from the defense.
"I think our front seven is really good. We have big kids on the defensive line. I think they are going to set the tone for the team," he said.
Don't expect the Bulldogs to blitz a lot.
"We want to play our base defense and be sound in that. We want to run to the football. We want to swarm and play aggressive," Dunbar said.
Sam Elliott will be the punter, and Chad Mayne the kicker. Mayne made 25 PATs in 2019 and also kicked three field goals. He may prove to be quite a weapon for the Bulldogs.
Dunbar was the Coventry coach for two seasons before coming to Westerly. He was the Division II-B coach of the year in his first season with the Oakers. He was an All-State quarterback at St. Raphael Academy and later played defensive back at the University of Rhode Island.
Dunbar expects Westerly, which lists seven seniors and 16 juniors on its 45-player roster, can compete for a championship. The Bulldogs play in Division II-B with Barrington, Middletown, Mt. Hope, Pilgrim and Rogers. Westerly's first game with Pilgrim, which was scheduled for Saturday at noon at Cranston Stadium, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
"This is going to be a very unique season," Dunbar said. "The one thing that helps us is having a veteran group. They've been in the playoffs the last four years. We do have a lot of leadership in the upperclassmen. When you have that experience it helps eliminate rookie mistakes."
