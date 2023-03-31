Head coach: Erinn Beal (fifth season). Assistant coach: Rana Hamelin.
Last season: Westerly finished 15-6, 13-5 Division II. The Bulldogs lost to Mount St. Charles in five sets in the D-II finals.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Luke Donato (libero). Juniors: Brian Allen (OH), Jack Kenyon (MH). Sophomores: Maurice Dunn (MH), Carmi Mendiola (S).
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Tyler Brayman (S), James Manfredi (RSH-S), Chase Wycall (OH).
Outlook: After playing in the Division II title match last season, the Bulldogs have a lot of holes to fill this season.
“It feels like we are starting over,” Beal said. “I have good athletes, but they don’t have a lot of varsity experience. We’ve scheduled some nonleague games early in the season, which we don’t normally do, to get the nerves out.”
Kenyon, the player returning with the most varsity experience, will be the team’s middle hitter.
“I think people will be pleasantly surprised at what a difference he will be,” Beal said.
Wycall and Allen will be the team’s power hitters, and Dunn will man the middle of the floor. Brayman, who saw some varsity minutes during basketball season, and Mendiola will be the setters.
Donato is the team’s libero.
“I think we are going to be pretty good defensively. We have hard-working kids who are willing to get on the floor and go get the ball,” Beal said. “I think we will be OK at the net.”
Westerly will be without juniors Jesse Samo and Romello Hamelin, who both saw significant minutes last season. They chose not to play this year.
“Even though some of these kids didn’t get a lot of varsity time last season, they did, in fact, win the JV tournament,” Beal said. “They just have to get used to the fast pace of play at the varsity level.”
Coach’s take: “I want to try to make our way back into the playoffs. We would love to go back to the finals. That’s what we are working toward.”
— Keith Kimberlin
