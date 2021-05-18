Head coach: Erinn Beal (third season). Assistant coach: Rana Hamelin.
Last year: Westerly finished 4-12 and did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Byron Dunn, Mike Mancini. Juniors: Hunter Armitage, Will Carey, Connor Cioffi, Marcus Haik, Bryce Holden, Jackson Ogle, Dante Wilk.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Brian Allen, Romello Hamelin, Jess Samo.
Outlook: Westerly has a solid group of athletic players, and Beal is hoping for a solid season.
“We have a lot of athletes. Most of them played basketball even though it has been two years since they played [volleyball],” Beal said. “Pilgrim is always a solid team and we were really competitive against them. I think we could be a pleasant surprise.”
Ogle gives the Bulldogs strength in the middle with his hitting and blocking. He was injured in the Pilgrim match, but is expected to return.
Haik and Dunn are also good outside hitters and blockers. Wilk and Armitage will play setter and right side hitter, respectively. Samo will play on the front row and is an effective blocker. He had 10 blocks in the win against East Providence.
Holden will also see time as a middle hitter.
“I think we are going to block well. We just have to stay out of the net and cover the floor,” Beal said.
Coach’s take: “My goal is the same, we want to make the playoffs.”
— Keith Kimberlin
