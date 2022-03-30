Head coach: Erinn Beal. Assistant coach: Rana Hamelin.
Last season: Westerly finished 6-7, losing to Cranston West in the quarterfinals of the Division II tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Hunter Armitage (captain), Marcus Haik (captain), Jackson Ogle (captain), Dante Wilk (captain). Sophomores: Brian Allen, Romello Hamelin, Jesse Samo.
New to varsity: None.
Outlook: Westerly returns most of its lineup from last season and his hoping for a deeper run in the playoffs as several of the top playoff teams from Division II have moved up to Division I.
Armitage is a right-side hitter and also sets from the back row.
“He’s 6 foot now and he’s a great hitter,” Beal said. “He’s the only one that plays year-round. He’s also a great jumper.”
Wilk, the leading scorer on the basketball team, will also set and is also a solid hitter.
Ogle, who plays in the middle, was hurt in the first game of the season last year and did not return.
“Jackson could be the difference. Last year, Jesse [Samo] had to learn everything in the middle as a freshman, and having Jackson back takes off some of the pressure,” Beal said.
Haik is a solid hitter and good on the back row. Samo and Hamelin are also effective hitters. Allen is a good passer and helps cover the floor from the back row.
“I think we are going to be able to hit well,” Beal said.
She said the team must do a better job of blocking and covering the floor when defending.
“They are going to have to work harder on defense,” Beal said. “It’s not always about the offense. Really my main concern right now is pushing them on the defensive end.”
Beal said some freshmen who have shown potential could move up to the varsity before the season ends.
Coach’s take: “Our goal is to get farther in the playoffs than we did last year. Classical, East Greenwich and Cranston West moved up. I feel our chances are good. It’s been four years for some of these guys. I think they now believe they are capable.”
— Keith Kimberlin
