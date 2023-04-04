Head coach: Adam DeCoste (fifth season). Assistant coach: Nick Discuillo.
Last season: Westerly finished 2-5 in the dual meet season, seventh in the Southern Division, ninth at the Class B championships and 22nd at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jake Delicato, Joe Flood, Shep Simmons, Hayden Sullivan. Juniors: Kyle Andrews, Luke Nelson, Robbie Wade. Sophomore: Roan Doyle.
New to varsity:
Senior: Ethan DePerry. Juniors: Christian Dejour, Camden Kelly, Andrew Peatee. Sophomores: Lucan Pennell, Noah Roberts, Matthew Wills. Freshmen: David Crawn Jr., John Pinney.
Outlook: Westerly will look to put together some strong relay teams that are capable of scoring at the state meet.
Westerly's 4x800 and 4x400 relays are the best bets to achieve those goals.
Delicato, Wade, Dejour and Roberts are the runners most likely to make up those relay teams.
Delicato will likely get a 1,500 under his belt early in the season, but will be switching gears from distance to more midrange events like the 800 and 400 this season.
Wade, who was injured midway through the indoor season but recovered in time to run a relay at the state meet, will run the 400, 200 and possibly 100.
Dejour will also run the sprints from the 400 down.
Roberts, who had a breakout year indoors in the middle distances, will likely run the 400, 800 and 1,500 this spring.
Andrews will score in the distance events. Nelson will return for the long jump, but will also give the high jump a try this season.
Simmons, who will also play baseball, will compete in the throws. He turned in a personal best in the shot put during the indoor season and hopes to duplicate that feat for the outdoor campaign.
Coach’s take: “I think a great goal for us would to have both of our relays make the state meet and make the top six.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.