Head coach: Terence McAndrew (sixth season).
2019: Westerly captured its first boys tennis championship with a 5-2 win against Coventry in the Division III title match. Westerly lost its first two matches of the season then won 14 straight for the championship.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Chris Celico (captain). Junior: Joel Henry (captain).
New to varsity:
Senior: Devin Brough (captain). Sophomores: Hayes Goodman, Dominick Lombard. Freshmen: Liam Collé, Camden Kelly, Robbie Wade.
Outlook: Westerly only has eight players on the team and will forfeit third doubles every match.
Still, coach McAndrew is confident the Bulldogs can make a run for the Division III title.
McAndrew does have some success in the prognistication business. In 2019, when the Bulldogs lost their first two matches, McAndrew said he thought the team could win the remainder of its regular-season contests and contend for the title.
The Bulldogs ended up running the table, capped by winning the divisional title.
“They kids are very locked in and all of them have a little bit of a tennis background,” McAndrew said.
Henry will play No. 1 singles, Lombard No. 2, Kelly No. 3 and Hayes No. 4.
“Joel and Dom go back and forth. They have contrasting styles. Joel plays with a little more pop and can hit winners from anywhere on the court. Dom is a tad bit more consistent,” McAndrew said.
Wade and Brough will be at No. 1 doubles, and Celico and Collé will play at second doubles.
McAndrew said six off the eight players are involved in some form of tennis in the offseason.
Coach’s take: “Although we are light on numbers, I am expecting a successful year. We are hungry to get a chance to play and achieve. We would certainly like to get two singles players into the state tournament and one doubles team. Our team goal is to win the Division III championship.”
— Keith Kimberlin
