Head coach: Terence McAndrew (eighth season). Assistant coach: Greg Ferraro.
Last season: Westerly finished 8-2-1, advancing to the Division III semifinals where it lost to Burrillville.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Joel Henry (captain). Juniors: Hayes Goodman, Dominick Lombard. Sophomores: Liam Colle´, Camden Kelly, Robbie Wade.
New to varsity:
Junior: Eddie Daniel. Sophomores: Luke Nelson, Jake Wasfy.
Outlook: Westerly still struggles to fill the lineup card, but coach McAndrew is nevertheless confident the Bulldogs can qualify for the postseason even after moving up a division.
Last season, the Bulldogs forfeited third doubles and still managed to reach the semifinals.
“I’m trying every which way to try and get more numbers,” McAndrew said. “We have four players that play year-round and all the kids are playing well now.”
Henry or Lombard will play the top two singles spots. Henry played No. 1 in Tuesday’s match against Cranston West.
Henry was 8-4 last season; Lombard, 7-4.
“Joel and Dom will have some difficult matches through the season,” McAndrew said. “We have to be able to sneak in wins throughout the lineup.”
Goodman, Wade and Kelly will round out the singles players. Wade or Kelly could also played doubles with Colle´.
Goodman finished 7-2 last season; Kelly was 8-3. Colle´ was 9-1 last season when he teamed with Chris Celico, who graduated.
Eriberto, Nelson and Wasfy will all play doubles.
Westerly does not have enough players to fill out a third doubles team. And in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to Cranston West the Bulldogs forfeited No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
Coach’s take: “Our team goal is to make the playoffs. They promoted us to Division II. We are the victims of our own success a little bit. But I think we are still a very deep team. ”
— Keith Kimberlin
