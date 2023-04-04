Head coach: Terence McAndrew (10th season). Assistant coach: Greg Ferraro.
Last season: Westerly finished 2-12 in Division II.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Hayes Goodman (captain), Dom Lombard (captain). Juniors: Liam Colle, Camden Kelly, Luke Nelson, Robbie Wade, Jake Wasfy.
New to varsity:
Junior: Nathaniel Riffe. Freshman: Nicholas Nordman.
Outlook: Westerly will look to improve on last year’s record, but with just nine players on the roster the Bulldogs will have to forfeit a doubles match every time out.
Lombard, who was accepted into Harvard recently, will return to the top of the singles lineup. Lombard’s mobility has been affected by an injury during the soccer season, but McAndrew is hopeful he will make progress as the season unfolds.
“Dom’s trademark consistency and mental toughness have put him at the top of the lineup,” McAndrew said.
Goodman, who posted an 8-5 record last season, will return to the No. 2 singles position.
“No one has improved more than Hayes over the last 10 months. He has cleaned up his serve and groundstrokes,” McAndrew said.
Colle will play No. 3; Kelly is No. 4. Colle has an effective backhand, and Kelly makes good use of backspin on his groundstrokes.
Wade and Nelson, who are both on the track team, will play No. 1 doubles. McAndrew said they will “be able to showcase their athleticism.”
Wasfy and Riff will round out the doubles lineup.
“Division II has changed a little bit as some new teams are involved [due to realignment],” McAndrew said.
Coach’s take: “I’m hoping one of our doubles teams can make the state tournament, and I’m hoping one of the singles guys will, too.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.