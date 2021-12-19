Head coach: Thomas Weissmuller (fifth season). Assistant coach: Terry Hiltz.
Last year: Westerly finished 8-2, losing to North Providence in the Division II finals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brayden Champlin (captain), Nathanael Guilmette, Greg Hopkins, Elias Orphanides. Juniors: Luke Donato, Dominick Lombard. Sophomores: Ryder Casady, Jack Kenyon.
New to varsity:
Senior: Juan Zubieta. Sophomores: Andrew Jacobson, Jake Perkins.
Outlook: Westerly returns a solid nucleus in Champlin, Donato, Hopkins and Kenyon.
They will comprise the top relay team and will score in individual races, too.
Champlin is a four-year swimmer, and coach Weissmuller said he is “poised to do well this season.”
Westerly has 11 swimmers, leaving it one short of three relays.
“We do have depth when you compare us to some of the other schools. But to have true depth you need 14 kids, and 12 would give you three relays,” Weissmuller said. “We really did well with COVID last year and the kids came in with a great attitude. We try to be competitive and win every meet. The big picture is to have healthy kids and have them experience something fun. We coach for speed and hope to win meets.”
Last season, the schools competed head-to-head in a playoff bracket for the Division II title. This season, the league will return to one big meet with the champion determined at that meet.
“I really fought for what we had last year,” Weissmuller said. “Going tack to a big division meet, it’s never the same. It is a silly situation.”
Coach’s take: “I’d love to see them take a Division II title, and you say something like that and you can end up with egg on your face. We will be competitive. I know there are four other outstanding teams. Our goal is to always do our very best and strive to be No. 1.”
— Keith Kimberlin
