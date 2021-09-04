Head coach: Brian Williams (fifth season). Assistant coaches: Gavin Aldrich, David Allen, Brendan Flood, Nico Serluca, Jon Siciliano.
Last year: Westerly finished 6-5-1 including a loss in the Division II semifinals to eventual tournament champion East Greenwich.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: JP Gencarella (F, captain), Ryan Scanapieco (F, captain). Juniors: Liam Cody (MF-D), Joe Flood (F), Dom Lombard (D), Tyler Rafferty (D). Sophomores: Tom O’Keefe (MF), Jovany Santos (MF), Tommy Serluca (MF), Brady Smith (MF-D).
New to varsity: Juniors: Jacob Arruda (MF), Matt Morrone (MF-D), Michael Ritacco (D), Jonathan Turano (GK). Sophomores: Andrew Albamonti (D), Liam Colle (MF), Robbie Wade (MF-D). Freshman: Michael Kennedy (GK).
Outlook: Westerly is hoping to use its speed and skill up front to make another appearance in the postseason this fall.
Westerly made the semifinals last season for the first time since 2014, and coach Williams is hoping to build on that success.
Scanapieco is the only player returning that scored a goal last season. He finished with six, including a pair in a quartefinal win in the postseason.
He will be joined by Gencarella and Flood up front. Gencarella missed time last season due to an injury.
“Ryan is a good finisher and he has a nose for the goal. JP is pretty quick, and Flood has great speed,” William said. “If we can stay injury free, I think we could be as good as we were last year.”
Santos, O’Keefe and Serluca will play in the midfield. The defense has experience with Cody, who has seen playing time since his freshman season. He will be joined by Morrone, Lombard and Rafferty. Turano will play goalie.
“We are really trying to work on keeping possession and trying to control the games,” Williams said.
Coach’s take: “We are hoping for a playoff spot. That is our main focus. If we can get that, I would say the season was a success.”
— Keith Kimberlin
