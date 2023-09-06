Head coach: Angelo Luzzi (first season)
Assistant coaches: Josh Mason, Andrew Pappadia, Anthony Serluca and Austin DeGiacomo.
Last year: Westerly finished 8-6-4 overall and 5-5-4 in Division II play. The Bulldogs won a play-in round game over No. 9 seed Pilgrim before falling to top-seed and eventual state champion North Smithfield 2-0 in the quarterfinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Andrew Albamonti (D), Thomas O’Keefe (MF), Brady Smith (MF), Robert Wade (MF), Thomas Serluca (MF/F), Alexander Luzzi (F), Joshua Ferando (MF). Juniors: Chase Wycall (G), Vince Gervasini (MF/F), Lucas Pennell (D), Nicholas Souder (F), Max Celico (MF), James Manfredi Jr. (MF/D), Jack McGovern (MF/D).
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Robert Datson (MF), Anthony Ritacco (D), Luigi Marchionne (D).
Freshmen: Jack Zerbarini (G), Owen Faubert (MF/F), Liam Jacobson (MF).
Outlook: There will be a new face on the sidelines this fall at Augeri Field although a familiar one in Westerly.
Angelo Luzzi, who coaches various levels of youth soccer and a former second-team All-State player at Westerly takes over the program from Brian Williams - who coached for the last seven seasons.
Seven seniors return for Luzzi led by All-State midfielder O’Keefe, who was the focal point in the midfield last season.
Tommy Serluca scored seven goals last season, with the biggest his seventh and final goal in the first overtime of Westerly’s 2-1 win over Pilgrim in the Division II state tournament.
Westerly will look to bounce back and utilize their returning experience to build off last season as they strive for a championship run.
Another thing that will be new for the program is the recently installed athletic turf field across the street from the high school.
Coach’s take: “The confidence and morale of this team is through the roof. We are excited to get out on the pitch and really compete in every aspect of the game. We will be prepared mentally and physically to achieve our team goal of being championship contenders. Our passion, experience, and senior leadership will propel us into the championship picture.
“Westerly soccer has exciting times ahead.”
- Rich Zalusky
