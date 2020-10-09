Head coach: Brian Williams (fifth season). Assistant coaches: Brendan Flood, Jon Siciliano, Gavin Aldrich (volunteer).
Last year: Westerly was 6-9-4 and 5-7-4 in Division II, losing in the preliminary round of the tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Max Bertsch (MF), Jake Carter (MF-D), Sam Elliott (D), Luke Gencarella (F), Adam Gilman (D), Joey Guarnieri (D-F), Jack Healy (GK), Cam Jakob (MF), Ben Luzzi (D-MF). Juniors: JP Gencarella (MF), Ryan Scanapieco (MF). Sophomores: Liam Cody (MF), Joe Flood (MF-F).
New to varsity:
Senior: Jacob Gaccione (D). Junior: Joey Gervasini (GK). Sophomores: Dominick Lombard (D), Tyler Rafferty (D-MF). Freshman: Jovany Santos (F).
Outlook: Westerly wants to keep it simple this season and maintain balance.
“I would say the biggest thing we need to improve on is the simple, accurate passes and keeping their focus 100 percent on the game and do the simple things they know how to do,” Williams said.
Luke Gencarella is back after finishing with seven goals and three assists last season. He was tied for the team lead in both categories.
“He is going to be our main threat,” Williams said.
Bertsh, J.P. Gencarella, Jacob and Carter will also see time in the midfield.
“Our attack should be more fluid this season,” Williams said. “We want to be balanced. We want to score when we want to score and defend when we want to defend.”
Luzzi, Gilman and Elliott will be among those playing in front of Healy in goal.
Players will be required to wear masks due to the pandemic. Williams said the team has experimented with a number of rotations.
“We have a number of kids that will be able to play the whole game,” Williams said. “We’ve been tinkering with that.”
Coach’s take: “Our goal is to just complete the season. I think if we continue to improve from the start of the preseason to the end of the season that will be a successful season.
— Keith Kimberlin
