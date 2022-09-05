Head coach: Brian Williams (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Andrew Pappadia, Frank Williams, Josh Mason (volunteer), Jeremy Ponte (volunteer).
Last year: The Bulldogs went 3-11-3, 3-9-3 in Division II. They did not qualify for the playoffs.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jacob Arruda (MF), Liam Cody (D), Joe Flood (F), Daniel Intrieri (D), Dom Lombard (D), Matt Morrone (F), Jonathan Turano (G). Juniors: Andrew Albamonti (D-MF), Alex Luzzi (F), Thomas O’Keefe (MF), Jovany Santos (MF), Thomas Serluca (MF), Brady Smith (MF), Robert Wade (F), Sophomore: Chase Wycall (G).
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Max Celico (MF), James Manfredi Jr. (D), Jack McGovern (D-MF), Lucas Pennell (D), Nicholas Souder (F).
Outlook: The Bulldogs bring back a wealth of experience this season, including Turano, a first-team All-Division II goalie, and Flood, a second-teamer who had 12 goals and five assists last season, both team highs.
Westerly lost six games by one goal last season so Williams is hoping a year of growth will turn those defeats into victories.
Team chemistry is another positive. Williams noted his upperclassmen have been playing together since they were 10 or 11 years old: “A lot of them are close friends,” he said. “It’s a tight-knit group.”
Flood is expected to be the team’s main offensive threat, and Turano “was one of the better goalies in the division last year so we expect him to make a step forward,” Williams said. Westerly is also hoping to get a significant contribution from Santos, who missed the last two seasons with knee injuries.
One thing the Bulldogs will have to guard against is losing confidence, Williams said. “We can’t play a half. We’ve got to play a full 80 minutes. Not 10 minutes of good soccer, a complete package.”
Coach’s take: “We’re hoping for a playoff spot and to make a good run in the playoffs. I’d like to get a home playoff game; it would be the first one since I’ve been in charge. But the division’s competitive. It’ll be tough.”
— Ken Sorensen
