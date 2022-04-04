Head coach: Steven Schaus (1st season). Assistant coaches: Schane Tallardy, Terry Hiltz.
Last season: Westerly finished 8-2, losing in the Division III semifinals to Burrillville.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Mike Carreiro (MF, captain), Joe Gervasini (MF, captain), Jack Morrone (A, captain), Brandon Tallardy (G, captain). Juniors: Aidan Cody (MF, captain), Liam Cody (A), Zach Morin (D), Drew Pietraszka (A), Tyler Rafferty (D), Lance Williams (MF). Sophomores: Eric Fusaro (MF), Matt Garafola (D), Jake Perkins (MF).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Brayden Chiaradio (MF), Noah Fagan (D). Junior: John Merrick (D). Sophomores: Ryder Casady (G), Alex Luzzi (MF).
Outlook: Westerly moves up to Division II this season, but the Bulldogs are confident they can be a playoff team.
Morrone returns on attack and Williams is back in the midfield. Morrone scored a team-high 35 goals and had 11 assists in just 10 games last season.
“He’s a scorer and a finisher. He is our leading returning scorer,” Schaus said.
Williams had 14 assists last season.
“He’s a dodger, a stir-up-the-defense kind of guy. He can makes things happen,”Schaus said.
Westerly has already suffered a big loss as Luke Marley, who had 11 goals last season, is out for the season with an injury.
Brandon Tallardy returns as goalie. Aidan Cody, Morin and Garafola will play on defense. Carreiro, Fusaro, Gervasini, Chiaradio, Luzzi and Perkins will all see time in the midfield. Liam Cody and Pietraszka will join Morrone on the attack.
“We are focusing on team defense. We wanted to improve from where we were last year. We wanted to improve on our defensive slides,” Schaus said.
Schaus, who is retired from a business career and lives in Charlestown, played high school lacrosse on Long Island. He later played at the University of Albany and most recently coached at Exeter-West Greenwich.
Coach’s take: “Our focus every day is to improve. And I think this team is capable of making the playoffs and going deep into the playoffs.”
— Keith Kimberlin
