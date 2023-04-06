Head coach: Stephen Schuas (second season). Assistant coaches: Terri Hiltz, Ben Morrrone, Shane Tallardy.
Last season: Westerly finished 3-11, 3-9 Division II and did not qualify for the postseason.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Aidan Cody (D), Liam Cody (A), Zach Morin (D), Andrew Pietraszka (A, captain), Tyler Rafferty (LSM-D, captain), Lance Williams (MF, captain). Juniors: Ryder Casady (G, captain), Eric Fusaro (MF), Matthew Garafola (D), Alex Luzzi (MF), Jake Perkins (MF). Sophomore: Matthew Horton (A).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Mitch McLeod (D), John Sullivan (MF), John Turano (MF). Junior: Tom O'Keefe (MF). Sophomores: Colton Barrese (A), Noah Manfredi (A), Dylan Tallardy (G). Freshmen: Jake Caron (LSM-D), Caleb Williams (A-MF).
Outlook: Westerly returns two of its top goal scorers as it drops down to Division III where it hopes to compete for a title.
Liam Cody had 28 goals and 18 assists last season, and Pietraszka finished with 20 goals and 10 assists.
"They go together. They are our top returning scorers and playmakers, especially in transition," coach Schuas said. "They are talented and improving, they both have a high ceiling and they are the key to our offensive success."
They will be joined in attack by Caleb Williams and Horton. Lance Williams, Fusaro, Luzzi, Perkins, Turano and O'Keffe will all play in the midfield. Lance Williams will take faceoffs.
"Lance is a talented two-way midfielder with the ability to control both on offense and defense," Schuas said.
Defenders are Rafferty, Aidan Cody, McLeod, Morin and Garafola. Casady is the goalie.
"Tyler is a returning All-Division II defender and he's even better this year," Schuas said. "He has the athleticism to be our top on-ball defender, but also has the decision making to be a great team defender.
"Ryder takes over in goal. He's a sought-after college prospect and has a high ceiling as well."
Schuas said the team defense is already "way ahead of last year."
Coach’s take: “I would like for us to compete at a high level and compete for the Division III title. It just depends on how well we progress. It's kind of up to us how much we improve."
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.