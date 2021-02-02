Head coach: Adam DeCoste (third season). Assistant coach: Nick Discuillo.
Last year: Westerly finished 4-5 in the dual meet season and placed fourth in the Southern Division and Class B meets. The Bulldogs were 10th at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Joey Guarnieri (sprints), Tanner Kelly (distance, middle distance). Juniors: Nick Cozzolino (distance), Ryan Scanapieco (sprints, jumps) Jake Serra (distance), Brandon Tallardy (distance). Sophomores: Jake Delicato (distance, middle sprints), Brett Mowry (sprints).
New to varsity:
Junior: Joey Murdock (distance). Sophomore: Hayden Sullivan (throws). Freshmen: Johnnie Gingerella (distance), Cam Kelly (distance), Robbie Wade (sprints).
Outlook: DeCoste thinks Guarnieri has the ability to challenge for a state title in the 300.
“He’s just got natural talent,” DeCoste said. “And he’s willing to put in the work.”
He was fourth in the Southern Division and third in Class B at the distance last season.
“You go as fast as you can for as long as you can. You can’t really pace it,” DeCoste said of the event.
Serra and Tanner Kelly are both coming off solid cross country seasons and should hold their own in the distances.
Cozzolino already has a PR in the 3,000 and looks to drop that time as the season moves along. DeCoste said his progress from his freshman year to now has been “admirable.”
Wade also shows promise as a sprinter after running the 55, 300 and 4x400 in the first meet of the season. DeCoste said his times were “pretty decent.”
Meets will not have team scores this season, which is not an issue since Westerly puts no emphasis on team win/loss records.
Competitors will have to wear masks.
“It’s mandatory at all times. We have them on as soon as we get on the bus and we have to have them on at all times in the facility,” DeCoste said. “It’s the same pain for everybody.”
Coach’s take: “We want to get as many people to the state meet as possible. They have impressed me with the day-to-day work and the optimism they have.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.