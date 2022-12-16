Head coach: Adam DeCoste (third season), Dave Federico. Assistant coach: Nick Discuillo.
Last year: Westerly finished 4-5 in dual meets and placed fifth in the Southern Division and fourth in Class C.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jake Delicato (captain), Ethan DePerry, Drew Pietraszka, Shep Simmons, Hayden Sullivan. Juniors: John Gingerella, Camden Kelly, Luke Nelson, Robbie Wade. Sophomores: Roan Doyle, Dylan Tallardy.
New to varsity:
Senior: Oscar McLaughlin. Juniors: Christian Dejour, Jovany Santos. Sophomore: Terrell Hill. Freshmen: Noah Manfredi, Noah Roberts, Marcos Uben.
Outlook: The Bulldogs will be blessed with a rarity this season — depth in the sprints.
Wade, Dejour and Hill will give the Bulldogs quality competitors from 55 to 400 meters. Wade was fourth in the 300 last season in the Southern Division and finished fifth in the same race at the Class C event.
Dejour ran track at Chariho before coming to Westerly, while Hill is new to the sport.
“We have good, quality sprinters. Those three primary guys will be on both relays (4x200, 4x400). We are going to see what they can do,” DeCoste said.
Delicato and Gingerella will compete in middle distance events, including the 600. Doyle also should contribute in the middle distances.
McLaughlin ran cross country in the fall and could contribute in the distance events.
“We’ve got some new guys and we want to see what they can do,” DeCoste said. “It’s a learning curve for the new kids this season.”
Coach’s take: “One of our main goals is to get as many guys to the state meet as possible. We would like to see all three relays make it.”
— Keith Kimberlin
