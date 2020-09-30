Head coach: Dave Federico (second season). Assistant coaches: Frank Abate, Eric Collins.
Last year: Westerly finished 7-2 in the dual meet season, placed second in Class B and finished seventh at the state meet for one of its best seasons in recent years.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Tanner Kelly (captain), Owen McLaughlin, Jesus Otero. Juniors: Nick Cozzolino, Joe Murdock, Elis Orphanides, Jacob Serra, Brandon Tallardy. Sophomores: Max Donohue, Oscar McLaughlin.
New to varsity:
Sophomore: Jake Delicato. Freshmen: Kyle Andrews, John Gingerella, Conner Makin, Max Sayler.
Outlook: Westerly did not have any organized summer workouts out of an abundance of caution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We wanted to stay away from any issues that might arise,” Federico said. “I know a few guys ran on their own in the summer. Typically, we would have had time trials on the track, but that is off limits because it is being resurfaced. We really won’t know until the first meet what kind of shape we are in.”
Serra, Kelly and Cozzolino are the top three returning runners. Kelly was a scorer at the state meet last season when the Bulldogs placed a very solid seventh.
After that, anyone from a group of runners could become scorers, including Murdock, Delicato and McLaughlin.
Runners will be required to wear masks when they compete unless they are 6 feet away from another runner.
“I think we are going to be OK [with that],” Federico said. “I thought the rules were going to be worse than they are. I don’t think it will be an issue. Our goal is to just get better from Oct. 3 to the state meet.
Coach’s take: “The kids are good. They know what they need to do. In order to have a season, these are the stipulations that the RIIL has agreed to. That is what we have to do or there would be no season. We don’t want to get shut down. We are the guinea pigs leading up to the winter.”
— Keith Kimberlin
