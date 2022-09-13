Head coach: Dave Federico (fifth season).
Last year: Westerly finished 4-4 in the Southern Division, placed fourth in the Class C meet and 14th at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Jake Delicato (captain), Oscar McLaughlin. Juniors: Kyle Andrews, Camden Kelly. Sophomores: Roan Doyle, Noah Roberts, Dylan Tallardy.
New to varsity:
None.
Outlook: Westerly only has seven runners on the squad so it may be challenging to be competitive in the always rugged Southern Division.
Delicato, who was the third runner on last year’s team and placed 56th at the state meet, is the team’s top runner this season.
After that, nothing is certain.
“We are still trying to figure out who the other guys are. We are young and raw,” Federico said.
Coach’s take: “Hopefully, we can be competitive in our division.”
— Keith Kimberlin
