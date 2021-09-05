Head coach: Dave Federico (fourth season). Assistant coaches: Frank Abate, Eric Collins.
Last year: Westerly finished 5-4 in the Southern Division, placed second in Class B and 12th at the state meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nick Cozzolino, Joey Murdock, Elias Orphanides, Jake Serra, Brandon Tallardy. Junior: Jake Delicato. Sophomores: Kyle Andrews, Connor Makin.
New to varsity: Freshmen: Roan Doyle, Christopher Pendola, Noah Roberts, Dylan Tallardy.
Outlook: Westerly returns four of its five scorers from last year’s state meet and hopes to run with the big boys (North Kingstown, Chariho and South Kingstown) in the Southern Division this season.
The Bulldogs do not possess a lot of depth and cannot afford injuries or a bad day at the office. Serra was 42nd at the state meet last season, and Cozzolino was 50th. They will be the top two runners again this season.
“They are way ahead of where they were last season,” Federico said. “They did put in a lot of time over the summer. They haven’t raced since outdoor track so it’s hard to say, but they are better.”
Delicato and Tallardy also scored at the state meet in 2020. Murdock will also be a scorer this season.
“Delicato and Murdock worked their butts off over the summer and they could improve their times by quite a bit this season,” Federico said. “Tallardy will get better as the season moves along and be there at the end.”
The top three teams in the Southern Division earn automatic berths in the state meet, and Federico is hopeful Westerly can be in that group.
Westerly does not have any home races this season due to the unavailability of the Bradford Preserve.
Coach’s take: “We feel like we have a pretty decent team. Our top five guys are pretty decent. We hope to be able to compete with North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Chariho. Our five guys are pretty decent, but we are not really that deep.”
— Keith Kimberlin
