Head coach: Mike Gleason (15th season). Assistant coaches: Brent Fusaro, John Vacca.
Last year: Westerly finished 19-5, 15-3 in Division II. The Bulldogs lost in the D-II quarterfinals and in the first round of the state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Max Bertsch (F, captain), Byron Dunn (G, captain). Juniors: Brayden Chiaradio (C), Marcus Haik (F), Dante Wilk (G).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Josh Randall (F, captain). Juniors: Nico Hence (F), Bryce Holden (F), Jackson Ogle (F). Sophomore: Lance Williams (G). Freshmen: Ben Gorman (F), Jesse Samo (G).
Outlook: Westerly will face some challenges this season.
In addition to those created by the pandemic, which will include the wearing of masks, the Bulldogs will have many new faces while playing in the state’s top level, Division I.
Westerly graduated seven seniors, and dynamic guard Jawarie Hamelin (15.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.3 steals) transferred to a prep school.
Dunn and Bertsch return from last season’s team. Dunn was a starting guard, who was a top-notch defender in the Bulldogs press. Bertsch started a number of games and can score from the inside and outside.
After that, the experience level drops off. Wilk saw some minutes and will team with Dunn in the backcourt this year. Haik also saw some time last year and can play on the wing.
The Bulldogs have decent height with Ogle (6-4), Randall (6-6) and Gorman (6-4).
Gleason still expects to press on the defensive end just like last season.
“This may be my biggest team ever, but most of them are good shooters. We have 8-10 guys that could lead us in scoring any night,” Gleason said.
Westerly will face a tough task in D-I with a schedule that will include powerhouse Hendricken, North Kingstown and Classical.
Coach’s take: “We earned our way to Division I and we should play like we have nothing to lose. We are going to go out and give it our best shot. I think we can be competitive. They know what the challenge is going to be and they aren’t taking any time off in practice.”
— Keith Kimberlin
