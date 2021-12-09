Head coach: Mike Gleason (16th season). Assistant coaches: Brent Fusaro, Jody Vacca, Zach Wells.
Last year: Westerly finished 3-8 in an abbreviated pandemic season in its return to Division I.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Brayden Chiaradio (C), Marcus Haik (F), Nico Hence (F), Jackson Ogle (F), Dante Wilk (G). Sophomores: Ben Gorman (F), Romello Hamelin (G) Jesse Samo (G).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Griffin Aldrich (G), Tyler Rafferty (G), Trey Rekstis (G), Lance Williams (G). Sophomore: Andrew Plumpton (G).
Outlook: It took a few games for the Bulldogs to adjust to the rigors of Division I, in which most teams are good and others are excellent.
Westerly lost two games by a total of six points, including a play-in game where it fell behind 24-0 against Cumberland only to lose by two points.
Wilk averaged 13.4 points last season and Samo contributed 4.7.
Ogle, Gorman and Haik all played significant minutes last season. Gorman was the team’s top rebounder at 5.5 per game as a freshman.
Westerly’s defense will be a key to the season — the Bulldogs like to pressure the ball over the floor.
Westerly still has to prove it can rebound. Gleason said the Bulldogs have to box out and be aggressive on the boards.
“We are dressing 13 varsity players and they’ve all looked good at times. It’s probably the biggest team we’ve had in a decade,” Gleason said. “We have to maintain consistency and the focus of playing at a high level.”
Coach’s take: “We have senior leadership and veteran guard play. My guys think they can have a good year. We are going to give it a go and hope we make the playoffs, win a game at least, maybe more.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.