Head coach: Mike Gleason (17th season). Assistant coaches: Brent Fusaro, Jody Vacca, Zach Wells.
Last year: Westerly finished 17-7, winning a pair of games in the Division I tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Griffin Aldrich (F), Tyler Rafferty (G), Trey Rekstis (G), Lance Williams (G). Juniors: Romello Hamelin (G), Andrew Plumpton (G), Jesse Sammo (F).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Daniel Intrieri (G), Deluca Kyan (F). Juniors: Torey Augeri (G), Eric Fusaro (G), Blake Silverman (G). Sophomore: Tyler Brayman (F).
Outlook: With just one player over 6 feet, the Bulldogs will have to find a way to rebound in rugged Division I if it hopes to have a winning season.
“If we play hard and group rebound, I think we can have a very successful season in Division I,” Gleason said.
Samo returns after averaging 10 points and 4.6 rebounds per game last season. He was second on the team with 37 3-pointers but can score from anywhere on the floor.
Hamelin is back at point guard after leading the team with 3.3 assists a game last year. Aldrich, Rekstis, Williams and Kyan will all contribute, as will Plumpton.
“Trey is going to surprise some people, and I think the leadership the football players (Williams, Rekstis, Fusaro, Aldrich and Rafferty) bring will help,” Gleason said.
Ben Gorman, a 6-3 forward, who was second on the team in rebounds last season (5.6 per game) is not on the roster this season.
Coach’s take: “There are four or five teams that are the top teams. There are 10 teams in the mix and on any given night we can beat any of them. Our guys don’t think we are going to have a letdown. We have to be the hardest-working and scrappiest team in the state.”
— Keith Kimberlin
