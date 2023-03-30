Head coach: Ron Sposato (eighth season). Assistant coaches: Joe Baldini, Dan Crowley, Luke Gentile, Jake Madnick, James Pedersen, Bob Shaffer, Jackson Shaffer.
Last season: Westerly finished 25-5 and 17-1 Division II, earning its first divisional title in 30 years by beating Narragansett in the best-of-three series, 2-1.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Noah Burdick (SS-P, captain), Travis Costa (C, captain), Deluca Kyan (2B-P, captain), Shep Simmons (3B, captain). Juniors: Drew Bozek (OF), Jack Tenuta (OF-P), Nick Tria (1B). Sophomores: Zack Miner (IF-P), Michael Poole (1B-P).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Tim Fagan (3B-P), Josh Ferando (OF), Joe Gabriele (OF-P), John Gingerella (OF), Andrew Jacobson (OF). Sophomores: Chase Collins (2B-P), Jayden Parker (SS-2B). Freshmen: Tom Fiore (OF-P), Grayson Simmons (OF-C).
Outlook: Westerly returns two top-notch pitchers in Tenuta and Poole.
Tenuta was 7-3 with a 1.69 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 58 innings last season. Poole, the MVP of the title series, was 6-2 with a 2.00 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 49 innings.
“They both worked hard in the offseason and have actually improved their game,” Sposato said. “They are both stronger and have put on good weight. Tenuta is throwing at 87 [mph] and Poole is right around 86 or 87. Any time either one of them takes the mound we feel extremely confident we can win the game no matter who we play.”
Burdick will be the third starter. Kyan, Miner, Fiore and Collins will share bullpen duties.
Poole will also play first base. Tria will fill the spot when Poole is pitching. Kyan and Miner will play at second. Burdick and Jaden Parker will see time at shortstop. Shep Simmons returns at third base, and Miner will also play there. Costa is back at catcher. Tenuta will also play left field. Bozek returns in center, and Fiore will start in right. Ferando, Gingerella and Grayson Simmons will see time in the outfield.
Coach’s take: “It’s a new season, but our goals are the same. This team wants to get back to the state championship. We have the defense and the pitching, and we have to make sure our offense improves.”
— Keith Kimberlin
