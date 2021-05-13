Head coach: Ron Sposato (sixth season). Assistant coaches: Mike Frink, Luke Gentile, Bob Shaffer, Jackson Shaffer.
2019: Westerly finished 13-8 overall, 12-6 in the league. The Bulldogs qualfied for the D-II playoffs, losing to Barrington by a run in the opener.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Tyler Johnson (2B), Issac Martin (captain, P-LF). Juniors: Zach Beckler (captain, SS-P), Evan Clyne (1B), Greg Gorman (captain, RF-P), Dean Pons Jr. (captain, CF-P).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Noah Burdick (3B-P), Brayden Champlin (OF), Noah Fagan (3B), Nick Fiore (2B). Sophomores: Travis Costa (C), Jimmy Powers (3B-C), Shep Simmons (3B). Freshmen: Drew Bozak (CF-LF), Jack Tenuta (OF-P).
Outlook: Westerly returns some talent, and coach Sposato said the season will depend on how the new players blend into the squad.
Beckler was a first-team All-Division performer as a freshman in 2019, when he hit .508 and drove in a team-high 27 rruns. he also led the team in hits (31). He will play shortstop and may get some time on the mound.
Pons will be the team’s top starter followed by Martin and Tenuta. He started the season with 10 strikeouts against Juanita Sanchez. Martin has a “deceiving windup,” which can be effective, Sposato said. “He looks great, he’s clocking in the 80s and he has great offspeed stuff,” Sposato said. “I’m expecting a big year out of him.
Sposato does have concerns about having enough pitching depth when the Bulldogs play three games a week, which happens most of the season.
“Hopefully, we can develop some guys,” Sposato said.
Greg Gorman, who has already verbally committed to Bryant, will play right field and may also see time on the mound. He hit two homers and two doubles as a freshman.
Coach’s take: “Even though we have a lot of new players, for a younger team I think we are going to be very strong. We definitely want to make the playoffs, and I think we can make a run.”
— Keith Kimberlin
