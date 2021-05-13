Ian Dunham, Chariho golf, freshman: Dunham shot a 3-over-par 39 as Chariho gained a split with Westerly and Prout in their Southern Division season opener. Chariho posted a 226.

MADDIE STEPSKI, Stonington softball, junior: Stepski was 11 for 15 with nine runs driven in during three games for the Bears. She also scored eight times and hit a homer in a win against New London.

DEAN PONS JR., Westerly baseball, junior: Pons struck out 10 and drove in three runs as Westerly opened the season with a 19-1 win over Juanita Sanchez. Pons was also 2 for 2 with a double. He allowed just one hit on the mound.

Addie Hauptmann, Wheeler softball, junior: Hauptmann hit two home runs and drove in six runs in the second game of a doubleheader with Plainfield. The performance helped the Lions gain a split with the Panthers.

Vote

View Results