Head coach: Ron Sposato (seventh season). Assistant coaches: Luke Gentile, Bob Shaffer, Jackson Shaffer.
Last season: Westerly finished 9-6 overall and 9-4 in Division II, but dropped its playoff opener.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Zach Beckler (SS, captain), Brayden Champlin (OF), Evan Clyne (1B, captain), Nick Fiore (2B), Greg Gorman (RF, captain), Dean Pons Jr. (P, captain). Juniors: Noah Burdick (3B), Travis Costa (C), Shep Simmons (3B). Sophomores: Drew Bozek (CF), Jack Tenuta (P, LF).
New to varsity:
Junior: Kyan Deluca (P-IF). Freshmen: Zack Miner (P-C-IF), Michael Poole (P-1B).
Outlook: Westerly has quality pitching, experience and talent as it hopes to play for a Division II title this season.
Right-fielder Gorman, who’s headed to Division I Bryant University, hit .488 last season with 11 extra-base hits, including five doubles. He also drove in 21 runs and scored 21 times, both team highs.
“He’s 6-4, 245 and he’s losing balls in right field in practice,” Sposato said. “He’s just become a much better hitter.”
Pons Jr., who is heading to Rhode Island College, was 4-1 last season with a 1.70 ERA. The lefty struck out 57 in 37 innings.
“He has command of his fastball and it moves. He’s good at keeping batters off balance. He’s a smart pitcher. He knows how hitters approach their at-bats,” Sposato said. “When he does throw his fastball, he keeps it down.”
Tenuta and Poole will round out the pitching rotation. All three can throw over 80 mph. Beckler, who hit .380 last season, will start at shortstop. Costa, at catcher, Clyne, first base, and Burdick, third base, will round out the infield. Simmons will also play a lot at third. Bozek, who hit .405 last season, will player center, and Tenuta will be in left.
Coach’s take: “We have very high expectations. We have the talent to do it, but we just can’t show up and expect to win games. The leadership is unmatched of any group I’ve coached. If I could not make it, they could probably coach the team.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.