Head coach: Ann-Marie Houle (19th season). Assistant coaches: Tim Bousquet, Jeff Moore, Roland Parrilla.
Last season: Stonington finished 18-5, won the ECC Division II championship and qualified for the Class M tournament
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Madi Allard (CF, captain), Kelsea Anderson (C, captain). Juniors: Cami Brown (SS), Bri Plew (2B).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Emma Diop (utility), Maggie Thomas (IF). Sophomores: Sophie Dutra (LF), Lindsay Houle (P), Gracelyn Smith (IF). Freshmen: Janiya Aleman (IF), Ariana Scavello (3B), Payton Stone (OF), Melanie Verbridge (1B).
Outlook: Stonington will have to replace 10 seniors, some of them at key positions.
Anderson will move from third base to catcher. Verbridge will be at first. Plew (second base) and Brown (shortstop) will be returning to their starting spots. Scavello rounds out the infield at third.
Dutra will be in left field, Allard in center and Stone in right. The Bears are strong up the middle with Anderson, Plew, Brown and Allard.
“I think we take pride in our defense,” Houle said. “We are not lowering our standards because we are so young.”
Brown hit .474 last season with 36 hits and 38 runs scored. Anderson hit .395 with 30 hits and 16 RBIs. Allard finished with a .378 average.
Lindsey Houle, the coach’s daughter, will be the team’s starting pitcher.
“Consistency is going to be the key for her. She just has to get comfortable on the mound,” Houle said. “We will be looking for the upperclassmen to help the young kids along.”
Coach Houle said the Bears may have to “scrape together runs” this year.
Coach’s take: “As always, we want to be competitive in [ECC] Division III like we were last year. We have to get acclimated real quick in the season. We need to come out strong, compete and win. We have to stay in the game for all seven innings.”
— Keith Kimberlin
