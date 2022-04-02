Head coach: Ann-Marie Houle (18th season). Assistant coaches: Amanda Illinger, Tim Bousquet, Jeff Moore, Roger Gwaltney.
Last season: Stonington finished 9-10 and qualified for the Class M tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Cayla Beverly (P), Carli LoPresto (1B), Maddie Mendez (OF), Hannah Nulick (OF), Adrianna Rodgiruez (3B), Maddy Stepski (C), Lola Worsdale (OF). Sophomores: Cami Brown (SS).
New to varsity: Senior: Lydia Guzman (1B), Olivia Haberek (2B). Junior: Madi Allard (OF), Kelsea Anderson (3B). Sophomore: Bri Plew (2B).
Outlook: Stonington hopes to once again qualify for the state tournament and will rely on some returnees at key spots.
Stepski, who started as a freshman, returns for her third season behind the plate. She hit .421 last season, second on the team, and tied for the team lead with 21 RBIs. She is also very solid defensively.
Beverly and Stepski will look to be among the leaders on the team. Beverly had 68 strikeouts in 96 innings last season for the Bears.
“I think she has a good changeup and her junk pitches are good,” Houle said. “She is good at moving the ball around the plate.”
LoPresto will start at first base, Plew at second, Brown at shortstop and Anderson at third base.
Outfielders will include Mendez, Worsdale, Nulick and Allard. Mendez hit .357 last season and scored 15 runs. Worsdale hit .370.
“We definitely have some new people so we will just be looking to get some game experience early. That will be key for us,” Houle said. “It’s all about having a softball IQ and applying that to games.”
Coach’s take: “I think our goals are always to be competitive and be ECC Division champions. We want to keep our goals realistic and improve as the season goes along.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.