Head coach: Ann-Marie Houle (17th season). Assistant coaches: Tim Bousquet, Roger Gwaltney (volunteer), Amanda Illinger (volunteer), Theresa Kane (volunteer), Jeff Moore (volunteer).
2019: Stonington finished 11-12, 4-4 in ECC Division II.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Maggie Constantine (2B, captain), Tori LoPresto (SS, captain), Shea O’Connor (RF, captain), Elaina Previty (P). Juniors: Cayla Beverly (P), Maddie Mendez (LF), Maddy Stepski (C), Phoebe Werling (3B).
New to varsity:
Seniors: Hanna Ferguson (OF), Maya Shaughnessy (1B). Juniors: Carli LoPreto (1B), Lola Worsdale (CF). Sophomore: Payton Lowe (1B).
Outlook: Stonington returns a solid group of players from the 2019 season, but some of them have settled in different positions.
Tori LoPresto, an honorable mention All-ECC Division II selection, is back at shortstop. She hit .395 with 17 RBIs as a sophomore.
Stepski returns as the catcher. She hit .333 and tied for the team lead with 24 hits in 2019. Constantine, who hit. 354, has moved from third base to second base; O’Connor from left field to right field.
Werling is now at third base after playing in the outfield, and Mendez will start in left field. Worsdale will play center, and Carli LoPresto will start at first.
Beverly will be the Bears’ primary pitcher, but Previty will also see time in the circle as all Saturday games in May will be doubleheaders. Beverly was 3-3 as a freshman, when she pitched 54-2/3 innings.
“It helps that we have two pitchers,” Houle said.
The league will be organized on a regional basis this season, leaving the Bears with a loaded schedule that includes Waterford, Fitch, Ledyard and NFA.
“There’s no give in the schedule,” Houle said.
Coach’s take: “They look solid. The communication and cohesiveness are there. They are more mature. But we lost a whole year so I don’t what that will mean. That is the question and I don’t know the answer.”
Keith Kimberlin
