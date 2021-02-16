Head coach: Leslie Gomes (28th year).
Last year: Stonington finished 12-2 during the regular season, placed second at the ECC championships, third at the Class S meet and qualified for the State Open.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Ruth Greene, Hanna Laskey, Lila Rich, Katya Torruella, Desiree Zaharie. Sophomore: Lydia Laskey.
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Kyleigh Hubbar, Melina Torruella.
Outlook: Last year’s State Open appearance capped the most successful season in school history for the Bears.
For the first time, Stonington qualified for the State Open as a team. The Bears finished second to perennial state power Woodstock at the ECC championships by 0.9 points and established a school record with a score of 138.5.
Five gymnasts made All-State and they were all underclassmen. The hopes for this season were high, but now all of that has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bears are in some ways starting over.
“We are starting from scratch. Most of them had little opportunities to be in the gym since March,” Gomes said. “Bars is really rough and it was our strongest event last year.”
The Laskeys, Torruella, Greene and Rich made some level of All-State last season. Zaharie is also back and will join those five competing in all-around this season.
Stonington, East Lyme, Waterford/Norwich Tech and NFA are the only three teams competing against each other in the ECC. Two solo meets are scheduled with just the team and a judge.
“It’s hard to say how we will do. No. 1, we want to get in shape, and No. 2, we don’t want to push too hard and have injuries,” Gomes said. “But they seem to be taking it in stride. The atmosphere in the gym is the best I’ve ever had. They are all cheering for each other and we celebrate little victories. They know how hard it is to get those skills back.”
Coach’s take: “We are going to try and get as close to what we were doing last year. I’m looking forward to the meets in March.”
— Keith Kimberlin
