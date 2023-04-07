Head coach: Scottt Smilinich (third season). Assistant coach: Brianna Azzinaro.
Last season: Stonington finished 10-6, 3-3 ECC Division II. The Bears placed fourth in the ECC tournament and fourth at the Division II state event.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Nate Delabry, Cameron O’Connor, Quintin Phillips, Brandon Tavares, Connor Tavares, Luke VanVlaenderen. Juniors: Ryan Gendron, Ethan Torres, Dane Yaworsky. Sophomore: Seamus Doyle.
New to varsity:
Senior: Jackson Gothie. Sophomore: Jacques Delabry. Freshmen: Connor Foley, Jacob Gram, Jack Logue, Jacoby McCall, Samuel Olmstead, Aaron Vislosky, Devin Yaworsky.
Outlook: Stonington returns its top four players and has others pushing to crack the lineup as the Bears are expecting a better-than-average season.
Brandon Tavares returns at the No. 1 slot. Tavares tied for seventh at the Division II state meet last season after finishing with a 78.
“I think he’s improved. Last year he played with a bad shoulder and it’s better this season. He shot a 37 the other day and he told me he hit four trees. I expect him to set the bar for the team,” Smilinich said.
O’Connor is back at No. 2. He had an 84 at the state tournament and tied for 19th.
“He’s not far behind Brandon and they kind of feed off each other,” Smilinich said.
Ethan Torres, who improved as last season progressed, is currently at No. 3. Steady Connor Tavares is at No. 4.
Similinich said the remaining two slots in the lineup are up for grabs. He said Olmstead, Graham and Doyle will be among those challenging for the last two spots.
“We lost a couple of close matches last season. Hopefully, we can turn those around,” Smilinich said.
Coach’s take: “I would say our goal is to finish better in the ECC and states than we were ranked. Last year we finished fourth at states and we ranked No. 7.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.