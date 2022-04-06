Head coach: Megan Chapman. Assistant coaches: Ben Bowne, Dean Rocha.
Last season: Stonington finished third in the ECC championships and sixth in the Class M meet.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Sophia Anderson, Miabella Antonino, Nancy Inthasit, Molly Neale, Phoebe Werling. Juniors: Hannah Andersen, Helena Hoinsky, Marin Singletary. Sophomores: Olivia Duhig, Addison Labbe, Courtney Labbe, Alexa Williams.
New to varsity:
Senior: Mercedes Sebastian-Huertas. Sophomores: Morgan Anderson-Fidrych. Freshmen: Madeline DeLaura, Mia Pisani, Iliana Rashleigh, Rory Risley, Isabella Spaulding, Peyton Vanderstreet.
Outlook: Stonington returns a top sprinter in Inthasit as it looks to finish high in the ECC and Class M championship meets.
During the indoor season, Inthasit won the 55 dash at the Class S state and ECC championship meets, breaking the school record along the way.
Andersen will also score in the sprints. Hoinsky is strong in the 400. Addison Labbe will score in the middle distances, as will Rashleigh, Williams and Singletary. Neal is a threat at the longer distances. Stonington will also have a lot of flexibility in all its relays.
This season the ECC will divide the league into two divisions for its championship meet. Stonington, which competes in ECC Division III during the regular season, will be in Division II for the championship meet where it will be a top contender for the title.
Coach’s take: “I think we should be able to score a lot of points at the state meet — top five absolutely. I think we will definitely do really well in the ECC. We always have that goal of competing for the title.”
— Keith Kimberlin
