Head coaches: Ben Bowne, Megan Chapman, Dean Rocha.
Last season: Stonington finished 5-0 in the dual meet season and placed first at the ECC Division III championship meet. Stonington finished 14th at the Class M meet.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Marin Singletary (captain). Juniors: Olivia Duhig, Addison Labbe (captain), Courtney Labbe, Alexa Williams (captain). Sophomores: Katie Anbari, Madeline DeLaura, Mia Pisani, Isabella Spaulding, Peyton Vanderstreet.
New to varsity:
Juniors: Morgan Anderson, Lauren Vossler. Sophomore: Hayden Gothie. Freshmen: Alec Anderson, Samantha Mooney, Molly Musselman, Sophia Orlowski, Neila Santiago,
Outlook: Stonington has some strength at various events, but will have to deal with a smaller roster this spring with 18 athletes.
Labbe and Vanderstreet are both coming off solid indoor seasons in the distance events.
"They both scored at the ECC indoor meet and we hope to see that success continue," Bowne said.
Williams has moved from the 400 to the 200 this season and Bowne is expecting a good year from her.
Singletary will contribute in the long jump, triple jump, sprints and relays.
"We have a lot of new kids and they are all working hard," Bowne said. "Everyone will get opportunities to score as the team is pretty small."
Coach’s take: “I just want to see them improve and continue to improve their personal bests and compete at a high level. We have some athletes that can score at the ECC and state meets.”
— Keith Kimberlin
