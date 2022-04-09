Head coach: George Crouse (34th season). Assistant coach: Glenn Herbert.
Last season: Stonington finished 13-2, reaching the second round of the Class M tournament where it lost to old foe Weston.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Alex Fidrych, Maddie Hamm (captain), Katie Johnstone (captain), Mia Lewandowski (captain), Sandy McGugan, Erin Motherway (captain). Juniors: Emily Fulling, Maddie Gonzalez, Annelise McGee, Sarah Schoenecker. Sophomores: Mya Bengston, Lauren Buckley, Katya Snegovskikh, Angelina Williams.
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Grace Duggan. Freshmen: Marcella Hamm, Samantha Harris, Elizabeth Jones, Bethany Schoenecker.
Outlook: Stonington returns a wealth of talent from last year’s squad and could be a serious contender for the Class M title.
Maddie Hamm returns at singles where she posted a 16-4 record and earned All-State honors last season.
“She’s athletic, she keeps the ball moving and she hits the ball,” Crouse said.
Duggan pushed Hamm for the top spot. The challenge match between the two came down to a 10-point tiebreaker.
“Duggan is an all-court player with a massive forehand. She can play the net. I’ve got two No. 1s,” Crouse said.
Gonzalez and Mia Lewandowski both played singles in the opening win against Fitch.
Snegovskikh and Johnstone won the ECC doubles championship last season and were All-State, finishing 14-3.
Fulling and Motherway are also back at No. 2 doubles; they finished 15-4 last season. Marcella Hamm and Buckley played No. 3 doubles in the opener.
Stonington has a stronger schedule, adding Daniel Hand and Guilford.
Coach’s take: “We want to do well in the states and the ECCs. If we raise our level one notch in all spots, we’ve got a good chance.”
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.