Head coach: George Crouse (33rd season). Assistant coach: Glen Herbert.
2019: Stonington finished 16-2 with a 1-1 record in the Class S state tournament
Returning to varsity:
Juniors: Maddie Hamm (captain), Katie Johnstone, Mia Lewandowski, Grace Milne, Chloe Morehouse, Erin Motherway.
New to varsity:
Junior: Alex Fidrych. Sophomores: Emily Fulling, Maddie Gonzalez, Annelise McGee, Isla Pearson, Sarah Schoenecker. Freshmen: Maya Bengston, Lauren Buckley, Ekaternia Snegovskikh, Angelina Williams.
Outlook: Although it’s been almost two years since they’ve played a match, the Bears return a solid team.
Hamm is the defending ECC singles champion, a title she claimed as a freshman when she posted a 22-2 record.
The bad news for the rest of the ECC is Hamm is better as a junior.
“She is more consistent and she hits with more power, a lot harder,” Crouse said. “She’s just a backboard now. She can come to the net.”
Gonzalez will play No. 2. Crouse said she would have played in 2020 if the season had not been wiped out by the pandemic.
Lewandowski, who played primarily doubles, will move up to third singles. Milne, who teamed with Lewandowski to post a 10-3 record in doubles, will play fourth singles.
Johnstone and Motherway will form the top doubles team. They won a match together in 2019, and combined with others for 20 doubles wins.
After that, the doubles slots are wide open. Fulling, Lewandowsky, Buckley, Bengston and Williams are among many who will have a shot at those positions.
“A lot will depend on how soon the other doubles teams get used to competition and can handle the pressure of playing varsity right away,” Crouse said.
Coach’s take: “We always have the same goals: Win the conference and qualify for states.”
— Keith Kimberlin
