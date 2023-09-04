Head coach: Jennifer Solomon (sixth season)
Assistant coaches: Jeffrey Moore, Emilie Cravinho
Last year: Stonington finished 17-3, falling in the quarterfinals of the Class M state tournament to Watertown. The Bears won the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II regular season title and were the runner-up in the ECC Division I tournament final - dropping a 3-2 decision in overtime to Woodstock Academy.
Returning to varsity:
Senior: Sofia Regan (D).
Juniors: Isabella DeCastro (MF), Ladleigh Hargus (MF), Iliana Rashleigh (MF), Maya Terwilliger (MF).
Sophomores: Leah DePerry (D), Finn O’Keefe (F), Gianna Terranova (MF)
New to varsity:
Sophomores: Quinn Higginbotham (D), Kinsley Mansfield (MF), Gwen McGugan (MF), Adilyn Risley (D), Payton Stone (G).
Freshmen: Clare DeLabry (MF), Gianna Kennedy (MF), Shelby Mayo (MF).
Outlook: The Bears surpassed all expectations in 2022, setting a school record for wins in a season. They won 15 consecutive games in one stretch and were the No.1 seed in the Class M state tournament.
Stonington graduated its top scorer - All-State selection Carly Constantine (18 goals) - along with some other key players.
Solomon loves her returning cast led by All-State pick Terwilliger (8 goals, 6 assists) with a nucleus of rising sophomores sprinkled in that excelled as freshmen.
O’Keefe is the top returning scorer (9 goals).
“We will look to use their experience to lead the team,” Solomon. “Maya had the ability to take over games. She came into high school very good and adjusted to the high school game. She drew a lot of attention but she is dynamic off the dribble and can evade defenders and score off the run of play.”
Coach’s take: “The team is very talented, competitive and a great group of players to be with daily. We’re excited to see where we can go and how much we can improve each day.”
- Larry Kelley
