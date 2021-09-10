Head coach: Jennifer Solomon (fourth season). Assistant coaches: Emilie Cravinho, Jeff Moore.
Last year: Stonington finished 11-1-1 and defeated Waterford in the regional finals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Sophia Anderson, Ivy Goodman, Corinne Steeno. Juniors: Sandra Allen-Fernandez, Kelsea Anderson, Carly Constantine, Helena Hoinsky, Annelise McGee, Carleigh O’Keefe.
New to varsity:
Junior: Vanessa Amkhamavong. Sophomores: Addison Labbe, Courtney Labbe, Sofia Regan. Freshmen: Leah Costa, Isabela deCastro, Ladleigh Hargus, Elizabeth Jones, Taryn Nicholson, Iliana Rashleigh, Bethany Schoenecker, Maya Terwilliger.
Outlook: How quickly Stonington’s young talent develops could determine how good the Bears can be.
“A lot of players are new to varsity. Our on-field leadership will be important — who is going to step up and be leaders on the field,” Solomon said.
Steeno, O’Keefe and Constantine will play in the middle of the field. Steeno can play midfield or the back, while Constantine can play midfield or forward, while O’Keefe will be at center midfield.
Hoinsky will be the center back, where Goodman will join her on the back line. McGee will also be in the back. Reagan can play midfield or the back.
Regan, Terwilger, Costa, Rashleigh and deCastro will also see time. They can all play in the midfield. Costa can play up front, and deCastro can move to the back.
Sophia Anderson will also get minutes, and Kelsea Anderson will be the goalie.
“A lot of our younger players have played premier, but high school is different when you are 14 and you are playing against someone who is 18,” Solomon said.
Solomon expects the Bears to play with pace, skill and execution.
Coach’s take: “We definitely want to challenge for the ECC title and to make a decent run in the state tournament. We definitely have the talent.”
— Keith Kimberlin
