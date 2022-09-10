Head coach: Jennifer Solomon (fifth season). Assistant coaches: Emilie Cravinho, Jeff Moore.
Last year: Stonington finished 6-10-1, falling in the first round of the Class M tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Sandra Allen-Fernandez (MF), Vanessa Amkhamavong (MF), Kelsea Anderson (G), Carly Constantine (MF-F, captain), Helena Hoinsky (D, captain), Annelise McGee (D), Carleigh O’Keefe (MF-F, captain). Junior: Sofia Regan (D-MF). Sophomores: Isabela deCastro (D-MF), Ladleigh Hargus (MF), Taryn Nicholson (D), Iliana Rashleigh (MF), Bethany Schoenecker (MF), Maya Terwilliger (MF).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Rebecca Bartinik (MF), Leah DePerry (D), Quinn Higginbotham (MF), Lily Loughlean (MF), Gwen McGugan (MF), Finnella O’Keefe (F), Aidilyn Risley (D), Payton Stone (G), Gianna Terranova (D).
Outlook: Stonington returns a skilled and talented team that will be looking to improve upon last year’s six-win season.
“We can possess the ball and attack with pace. We are very fast,” Solomon said. “This is a very good group with freshmen and sophomores. And some of my seniors have been starters since they were freshmen. We have great leadership with my senior class.”
Terwilliger, who scored nine goals and made All-ECC Division II first team last season as a freshman, returns in the midfield. She will be joined by Constantine, Carleigh O’Keefe, Rashleigh, Allen, Terranova and Loughlean. Some in that group could play up front or in the back.
Finnella O’Keefe is up front and will be joined by others depending on the game situation and opponent.
Anderson will play keeper. Hoinsky, a four-year starter, will be joined by Regan, McGee and DePerry in the back.
The Bears started last season 5-2 then went 1-8-1 the rest of the way.
“We got hit with injury after injury,” Solomon said. “The lesson we learned is to take care of ourselves and be ready. Everyone needs to know their role.”
Coach’s take: “The goals for this team are to just get better every day, compete every day and take it one game at a time. By the end of the season we want to be ready to go.”
— Keith Kimberlin
