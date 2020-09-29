Head coach: Jennifer Solomon (third season). Assistant coaches: Emilie Cravinho, Jeff Moore.
Last year: Stonington finished 5-10-1 and did not qualify for the ECC or state tournaments.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Vanessa Benjamin (MF, captain), Amelia Caron (D-MF, captain), Maggie Constantine (MF, captain), Megan Detwiler (MF), Maysa Gray (F), Hailee Langenbach (MF), Tori LoPresto (GK, captain), Bailey McCarney (MF) Rachel Sabbadini (MF, captain). Juniors: Ivy Goodman, Corrine Steeno. Sophomores: Kelsea Anderson (GK), Carly Constantine (F), Helena Hoinsky (MF), Annelise McGee (D), Carleigh O’Keefe (MF).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Sophia Anderson (F), Erin Motherway (F). Sophomore: Sandra Allen-Fernandez (MF).
Outlook: Stonington must find a way to finish if it hopes to improve upon last season’s five wins.
The Bears managed just 23 goals in 16 games last season and scored one goal or fewer 10 times. The Bears were shut out five times, four times in the final five contests.
“We created a lot of chances; we just have to find the composure to finish,” Solomon said. “Rather that just shooting, we have to shoot with a purpose. “
Benjamin, Maggie Constantine, Detwiler, Sabbadini, O’Keefe and Carly Constantine will all see time in the midfield. LoPresto returns in goal. Caron, Goodman, Steeno and Carly Constantine will play in the back, while Gray is up front.
Benjamin led the team with six goals last season. Caron and Carly Constantine each had five.
“We want to rebound from last year and the girls want to show that we are a better team,” Solomon said.
Coach’s take: “We have to play the full 80 and defend as a group. We have to be more savvy with our understanding of the game. I’ve already seen a huge difference from last year. They are more confident in themselves and their teammates.”
— Keith Kimberlin
