Head coach: Jeff Medeiros (21st season). Assistant coaches: Dan Rahl, Bob Dimock.
Last season: Stonington finished 11-6 before losing to eventual Class S champion New Fairfield in the Class S semifinals.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Katherine Glenn (A-MF, captain), Lauren Goebel (A, captain), Ivy Goodman (MF, captain), Dillon Griscom (D, captain), Damien Logan (D), Kiki Longo (D), Massa Traboulsi (G). Juniors: Kiera Dempsey (MF), Carleigh O’Keefe (D, captain), Emma Spathakis (B), Sage Stefanski (D). Sophomores: Gabby Dimock (B), Syna Fine (G), Paige Goebel (A), Megan Darris (D), Brenna Keilty (MF).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Shay Burnside (MF), Emma Logel (A), Eli Zuro (D).
Outlook: Stonington made a surprising run to the Class S semifinals last season where it was ousted by New Fairfield, which has won the last four state titles.
The Bears hope to make it at least that far this season.
“I think our defense will be pretty strong this year,” Medeiros said. “We are a ball control and clock management team. We don’t have a lot of depth, but with what we have I think we can do pretty well.”
Stonington’s zone defense revolves around sophomore backer Dimock.
“The backer is kind of like a rover. She is constantly hawking the ball. You have to find someone that is tall and athletic. Once we put Gabby in that spot last year our defense really started to take off,” Medeiros said.
O’Keefe, Griscom and Logan will also play on defense. Traboulsi is the goalie. Goodman and Glenn, who may also play on defense, are in the midfield, as well as Burnside, Zuro and Longo. Goebel, Spathakis and Logel will be on attack.
Goodman scored 53 goals last season. Logel will also be counted on to score.
Coach’s take: “We are shooting for the same spot [Class S semifinals] as last season. We want to make the finals in the ECC.”
— Keith Kimberlin
