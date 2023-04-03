Head coach: Jeff Medeiros (22nd season). Assistant coach: Dan Rahl.
Last season: Stonington finished 15-5, 7-1 ECC Division II. The Bears lost in the ECC finals and finished 1-1 in the Class S state tournament.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Emma Spathakis (A), Sage Stephanski (D). Juniors: Maeve Bennett (MF), Miranda Carlson (D), Erica Cunningham (D), Shya Fine (G), Zoe Flynn (A), Paige Goebel (A), Megan Harris (D), Brenna Keilty (D), Nora Walsh (A). Sophomores: Hailey Allard (G), Shay Burnside (MF), Anna Lettiere (D), Emma Logel (A), Eli Zuro (MF).
New to varsity:
Freshmen: Autumn Christian (MF), Lillian Loughlean (MF), Abby Mayorga (A), Gianna Terranova (MF).
Outlook: Stonington returns a talented scorer, but must find a way to get her the ball as the Bears aim for another strong season in the ECC and a berth in the Class S state tournament.
Logel led the team with 77 goals last season as a freshman. It was one of the better scoring seasons in school history.
"She is a catch-and-shoot scorer. But we may not necessarily have the feeders we had last season," Medeiros said.
Medeiros is hopeful Burnside can work with Logel this season.
"They have played together many years. We are looking for Shay to be more confident. She is a midfield attacker. I think she could have a lot of goals and assists," Medeiros said.
Medeiros said Spathakis possesses a strong shot and is capable of scoring 30-40 goals this season. Walsh is also capable of contributing to the Stonington attack.
Harris will step into the key backer position in the Stonington defense left vacant by the transfer of Gabby Dimock to Fitch.
Fine and Allard may split time in goalie.
Coach’s take: “I think we can win our conference. We are capable of 10-12 wins, which will get us into the playoffs as a decent seed. Being so young, we will have some growing pains. It may take awhile to find our footing.”
— Keith Kimberlin
