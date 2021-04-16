Head coach: Jeff Medeiros (20th season). Assistant coach: Dan Rahl.
2019: Stonington put together an 18-4 record, losing in the Class S semifinals. Kate Johnson, Hannah Lamb and Emma Sabbadini were first-team All-State.
Returning to varsity:
Seniors: Megan Detwiler (A), Hailee Lagenbach (D), Rachel Sabbadini (A, captain). Juniors: Katherine Glenn (MF-A), Lauren Goebel (captain, A), Ivy Goodman (draws, MF, captain), Massa Traboulsi (G).
New to varsity:
Juniors: Dillon Griscom (D), Damien Logan (MF), Victoria Longo (D). Sophomores: Kiera Dempsey (A), Carleigh O’Keefe (MF), Emma Spathankis (A-MF), Elle Thompson (A). Freshman: Gabriella Dimock (draws, MF).
Outlook: Stonington will have some major holes to fill as it returns to the field after a two-year absence.
Johnson, Lamb and Sabbadini all graduated, taking with them a combined 561 goals and 218 assists for their careers.
“I was worried about scoring after losing the three horses we had,” Medeiros said. “It’s tough to get a gauge on the season, but the first game (a 16-2 win over Woodstock) was a great confidence builder. I think we are going to be OK.”
Goodman, who has good speed and will be taking the majority of the draws, will play an attacking midfield position. Detwiler, who scored 15 goals and had five assists as a sophomore, also gives the Bears good speed as an attacker.
Glenn will feed those upfront from the midfield. O’Keefe will also figure in the attack and possesses a “heck of a shot,” Medeiros said.
Giscom will hold down the crucial backer position in Stonington’s zone defense.
The league will be divided into just two divisions, which means Stonington will have to play always-powerful East Lyme, Fitch and Waterford twice.
“Is winning the conference a reasonable goal if we have to face East Lyme twice? I don’t know. We have 18 sophomores and freshmen,” Medeiros said.
Coach’s take: “We want to make states. Whether or not there will be a ninth ECC title may be a tougher deal this year.”
Keith Kimberlin
